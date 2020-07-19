Ellen DeGeneresTamar BraxtonNaya RiveraPeacockPhotosVideos

Say I Do's Terrific Trio Has Big Queer Eye Fab Five Energy: Get to Know the Stars!

Meet the incredible professionals behind the surprise weddings on Netflix's Say I Do!
By Alyssa Ray Jul 19, 2020 3:00 PMTags
TVReality TVLGBTQWeddingsNetflixEntertainmentQueer Eye
Related: Antoni Porowski on "Queer Eye" Season 5 & Netflix Cooking Show

If you love Queer Eye's Fab Five, it's time you get to know Say I Do's Terrific Trio.

Say I Do, which comes from the geniuses behind Queer Eye, gives deserving couples a chance at having their dream wedding. Think the heartwarming story lines of Queer Eye with an added emotional layer as weddings are always a tear-jerking experience.

Not to mention, all the nuptials are surprises!

And, like in Queer Eye, the magical transformation is brought about thanks to passionate professionals, including interior designer Jeremiah Brent, fashion designer Thai Nguyen and chef Gabriele Bertaccini.

"Say I Do dives into the love stories of these couples and finds out what matters most to them when they tie the knot," Netflix previously shared. "The three experts will help the groom with a plan to surprise their 'spouse to be' with a personalized proposal, followed by their dream wedding... this weekend!"

Following Say I Do's premiere earlier this month, we've laughed, we've cried and we've become thoroughly obsessed with the Terrific Trio.

photos
Inside the Love Lives of Queer Eye's Fab Five

Similar to Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness, the Terrific Trio really get invested in their clients' stories. For starters, there isn't a wedding Jeremiah hasn't cried at, Thai practically sees into a bride's soul to make a gown and Gabriele puts love into every menu he concocts.

Trending Stories

1

Princess Beatrice's Enchanting Wedding Dress Was Queen Elizabeth's

2

August Alsina Releases Cheeky New Song "Entanglements"

3

Troian Bellisario Had "Anxiety" at Meghan Markle & Harry's Wedding

So, for a closer look at these real-life dream makers, scroll through the images below!

Netflix
Jeremiah Brent

If you took Antoni's chin and mixed it with Bobby's work ethic, you'd get Jeremiah!

The 35-year-old interior designer, who has a successful design firm with locations in New York City and Los Angeles, is the mastermind behind each wedding's aesthetic.

By landing the perfect venue, incorporating themes and adding personal touches, Jeremiah does a year's worth of work in about a week's time. You should see what he did with one carnival-themed wedding.

"I may be small with weird hair, but I'm very effective," he quips in one episode of the show.

Jeremiah is married to fellow interior designer Nate Berkus, with whom he shares two children.

Netflix
Thai Nguyen

With the fashion expertise of Tan and the vibrant personality of Jonathan, Thai is the Say I Do expert you want to be best friends with!

The Vietnamese-American fashion designer is known for dressing the likes of Kristen Bell, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry, but Thai clearly has a passion for making one of a kind wedding gowns.

"Celebrities are wearing my designs on the red carpet, but there's something powerful when the bride puts on the wedding gown," he says. "It's just pure magic."

You have to see the dress he made for one bride who was desperate for a wedding redo!

Prior to Say I Do, Thai appeared on Bravo's Launch My Line and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Netflix
Gabriele Bertaccini

A food expert like Antoni, but this professional chef has insight and listening skills like Karamo!

Born and raised in Florence, Italy, Chef Gabriele found his love of cooking at an early age, 13 to be exact. After studying at the Buontalenti Institute of Culinary Arts and Management, he moved to the United States and furthered his education by attending the University of Arizona.

"For me, food has always been very sentimental. It's all about creating a moment that you'll be able to look back to and smile. In this case, it's a surprise wedding," he says on Say I Do.

On top of creating incredibly personal and loving dishes for the Say I Do couples, Chef Gabriele also creates a safe space for his clients. In fact, after one client revealed his previous health crisis, the food expert empathized by opening up about his HIV-positive status.

Now living in Los Angeles, Chef Gabriele owns two catering companies, Il Tocco and Culinary Mischief.

Netflix
The Terrific Trio

Jeremiah, Thai and Gabriele make quite the team, with one client calling them their "angels."

Netflix
Post-Proposal

The three wedding professionals celebrate with Tiffany and Marcus post-proposal!

Netflix
Cheers to Love

After a successful carnival-themed wedding, the three experts toast to the happy bride and groom!

Netflix
Meeting of the Minds

In episode 3, the Say I Do stars come together to discuss Nikko and Amber's nuptials.

What do you think of the Terrific Trio? Be sure to let us know!

Related: "Queer Eye" Cast Keeps Fashion Secrets From Each Other

Say I Do is out now on Netflix!

Trending Stories

1

Princess Beatrice's Enchanting Wedding Dress Was Queen Elizabeth's

2

August Alsina Releases Cheeky New Song "Entanglements"

3

Troian Bellisario Had "Anxiety" at Meghan Markle & Harry's Wedding

4

We’re Totally Buggin' Over These Secrets About Clueless

5

Hayden Panettiere "Taking Back Her Life" After Ex-Boyfriend's Arrest