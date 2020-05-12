Watch Queer Eye's Karamo Brown Re-Propose After His Wedding Is Canceled

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., May. 12, 2020 3:21 PM

Karamo Brown, Ian Jordan, Engagement

Tasia Wells/Getty Images

Sometimes, it's second time's the charm.

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown recently revealed that he re-proposed to his fiancé, Ian Jordan. The couple has been together for eight years, with the Netflix star proposing back in May 2018.

Brown popped the big question during a surprise 40th birthday party for Jordan.

"Tonight, with the help of my sons, I asked the love of my life to marry me and he said YESSSS," the Queer Eye star told E! News at the time of the engagement. "He is my today, tomorrow and everything!"

The pair were getting ready to walk down the aisle but had to hit the pause button due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Despite their wedding plans being put on hold, Karamo made sure to do something extra special for his partner's birthday.

He popped the big question a second time!

"I'm Engaged... Again! During this Quarantine I have fallen even deeper in love w/ my fiancé @theianjordan," the reality TV personality shared, with a heartwarming video.

Inside the Love Lives of Queer Eye's Fab Five

He added, "So on his bday / which is also our anniversary I proposed again. Our wedding has been canceled/postponed like so many other people but I still wanted to celebrate our love."

Before signing off, he wrote, "I love you Sugah!"

As if the proposal wasn't sweet and special enough, Karamo revealed that he also bought Ian another engagement ring. Swoon!

The Queer Eye star explained that his fiancé lost his ring so he replaced it with a new one. 

"I decided to ask you if you'll marry me again," Karamo said, getting down on one knee and putting the ring on his partner's finger. "And it fits!"

Of the heartfelt moment, the Netflix star's fans and friends couldn't contain their excitement over the news.

"AWW, CUTE," Tan France responded. Vanderpump Rules alum Billie Lee wrote, "And I'm crying. Oh my god! Congrats a million times. Your love inspires me so much."

Watch the adorable proposal in the video above!

