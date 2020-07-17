Jenny Slate Accidentally Invited a Total Stranger to Her Postponed Wedding

Related : Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet & Patton Oswalt Tell "Secrets"

Like many couples, Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck have postponed their wedding amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old actress confirmed the news on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

"We postponed the wedding, which is, like, not anything I ever saw coming," the Gifted star told Jimmy Fallon. "Once you get engaged, I mean, I was like, 'OK, and soon I'll get married.' But actually, what happened was a pandemic happened."

The bride said she and her groom were scheduled to tie the knot on the Solstice in June. She did not reveal their new wedding date.

In addition to sharing the update, Slate shared a hilarious story of a wedding guest gaffe. When the celebrity emailed out her invites, she accidentally sent one to a total stranger instead of a friend.

"I sent the email, and then I didn't hear back from friend. I was like, 'Hey, can you guys come to the wedding?' And she was like, 'Oh, we just thought maybe it was small and we weren't invited. I was like, 'No, you're invited. Oh gosh, you know, check your spam.' And then she was like, 'Not in the spam.' And when I looked back, I had messed up the name on the email by one letter," she said.