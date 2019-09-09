Jenny Slate Announces Engagement to ''Kindest'' Boyfriend Ben Shattuck

Jenny Slateis a bride-to-be!

The actress-comedienne announced her engagement to boyfriend Ben Shattuck on Monday via Instagram. Sharing a plethora of photos from the future newlyweds' recent trip to Europe, Slate revealed her artist-writer beau surprised her by popping the question in France.

"He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES," the 37-year-old Parks and Recreation alum shared. "I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going."

In one snapshot capturing Jenny's post-engagement bliss, she's wearing what looks like a vintage-inspired ring with a dark stone in the middle and a gold band. The couple first went public with their relationship while attending the Sundance Film Festival in early 2019.