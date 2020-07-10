Oprah Winfrey and BFF Gayle King Reunite for "Freedom Dinner" After Negative Coronavirus Tests

Best friends back together again!

Gayle King may have flown from New York to her BFF Oprah Winfrey's Santa Barbara, Calif. home at the end of June, but it wasn't until Thursday night that the two were finally reunited.

In videos shared to Instagram by the longtime pals, Winfrey greeted King at her front door with her arms wide open for a big hug.

"After 13 and a half days quarantined in my guest house, @gayleking and her @cbsthismorning team released from Covid quarantine," Oprah captioned her post.

King's post revealed that she and her CBS This Morning team—who have been staying and filming in Winfrey's guest house—were all tested for COVID-19 after the recommended two weeks were up, and everyone's results came back negative.

"Quarantine 'ovah'!" she wrote. "We got our covid results & @Oprah had us over for a 'freedom dinner' a good time was had by all."