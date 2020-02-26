Never have I ever watched Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King play "never have I ever"—until today!

The BFFs played the game with Ashley Graham for an episode of The OG Chronicles released Wednesday.

For those unfamiliar with the game, here's how it worked: Each player held up five fingers. Graham then asked the duo a series of questions about whether they had ever done something. If they had done it, they had to put a finger down. If they hadn't, they kept their fingers up. The person with the most fingers up at the end "won" the game. The loser then had to take a shot of either apple cider vinegar or hot sauce.

The model asked some juicy questions, too—including whether the CBS This Morning host and the talk show queen had ever interviewed someone they disliked.

"You better put that finger down," King said to Winfrey.

She also asked if either had ever had a one-night stand.

"We both better put our fingers down on that one," King said with a laugh as both ladies recalled early '80s experiences.