Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Reunite for the First Time in 3 Months But Still Practice Social Distancing

Nothing can keep these best friends apart.

Over the weekend, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King reunited for the first time in three months with a sweet celebration. Taking place at Winfrey's home, the duo had a "socially distant lunch" with one another, which was documented on social media.

In a video posted by Winfrey's O! The Oprah Magazine Instagram account, King can be seen arriving to the Oprah Winfrey Show host's home wearing a multicolored medical mask.

"After three months of being quarantined in NYC, @gayleking has made it safely to @oprah's in California," the caption read. "(Lady O has also quarantined in her home since March.) But the besties are still obeying social distancing rules with their masks, a distance of more than six feet apart, and testing. Happy to see these two reunited."

For their socially distant lunch, Winfrey and King made sure to follow social distancing guidelines by sitting six feet apart from one another.