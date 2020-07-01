Antoni Porowski Shares His Summer Essentials for Fourth of July and Beyond

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ready to spruce up your kitchen or outdoor space this summer? Antoni Porowski is here to help.

Like so many Americans, the Queer Eye star is preparing to spend much more time at home during the warm months ahead. But when you're following health guidelines and possibly entertaining immediate family, Antoni has some advice.

"Keep it simple. If you have a BBQ, start grilling things, whether it's pineapple, peaches, any type of vegetables that you have. A bit of olive oil and fresh herbs," he shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating his partnership with the Verizon Visa Card, which offers rewards like 4% back on groceries. "Keep what you really need and I just love a good edit, but everyone should have the very basics in a kitchen like a microplane grater. Not an endorsement. I just love it. It's great for lemons or parmigiano."

In between ordering from his favorite New York restaurant Red Rooster Harlem and exploring talented artists like Paul Mpagi Sepuya, Antoni shared a few of his favorite summer items below.