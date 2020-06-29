PrideRacial JusticeBET AwardsE! Turns 30Where Are They Now?
Exclusive

Florida Georgia Line's Fourth of July Gift Guide Is Red, White and Country

Raise a glass to Florida Georgia Line's Fourth of July gift guide. See Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard's picks for a special summer celebration.
By Mike Vulpo Jun 29, 2020 12:00 PMTags
HolidaysShoppingCelebritiesFourth Of JulyShopDaily Deals
E-Commerce, Florida Georgia Line Fourth of July Old Camp Whiskey

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to get your shine (and summer) on!

Fourth of July weekend is almost here and while celebrations will be different this year, Florida Georgia Line is hopeful you will raise a toast to America with good music, family time and maybe even some Old Camp Whiskey.

After releasing their latest EP appropriately titled 6-Pack, both Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley were able to share a few special items that could make your summer celebrations a bit more "simple." Let's just say they are so good that we wish we thought of them ourselves.

As you pull out your red, white and blue for the holiday weekend, take a look at Florida Georgia Line's picks for a special (and safe) summer celebration. 

read
You'll Be Made in the Shade With These Summer 2020 Sunglasses Trends

GoSports Cornhole PRO Regulation Size Bean Bag Toss Game Set

It's game time! "Raise the stakes with this LED-lit cornhole board. It's ON!" Florida Georgia Line shared. 

$120
$91
Amazon

BigMouth Inc. Ginormous Inflatable Original Unicorn Yard Summer Sprinkler

"[My daughter] Liv loves the unicorn, but there's a bunch of different animals to choose from," Tyler revealed. "The giant sprinkler makes for a great surprise!" 

$66
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian is 'Back Baby'': See How He Celebrated Khloe's Birthday

2

Reese Witherspoon Shares That A Fan Mistook Her for Carrie Underwood

3

See How Khloe Kardashian Celebrated Her 36th Birthday

Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey

Whether you're watching fireworks or enjoying a BBQ, Florida Georgia Line has the drink for you. "Mix it in with a little sweet tea–yeah baby!" Brian and Tyler shared with us when recommending the special edition star-spangled Old Camp Whiskey Patriot Pack, which supports United Service Forces Organizations.

$25
BevMo
Prices Vary
InstaCart

Camp Chef Sequoia Fire Pit

Staying home this summer? Bring the fire pit to your backyard with Camp Chef's helpful product. "Roast those marshmallows up right!" the guys advised. 

 

$120
Camp Chef

Ultimate Ears: BOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

"From the boat, the beach or the backyard, you gotta have a great speaker to turn some Country up loud!" Florida Georgia Line shared. 

$150
Ultimate Ears

Bonza Large Collapsible Dog Bowl

"We're always hangin' outside with our dogs," Brian shared with us. "These are a must for hot summer days." 

$15
$14
Amazon

GCI Outdoor RoadTrip Rocker Chair

Tyler and Brian claim this is "the perfect seat for around the bonfire!"

$60
Dick's Sporting Good

Yeti Lowlands Blanket

Brian and Tyler recommend this spacious blanket that allows music lovers to "enjoy a little BBQ picnic with family and friends!"

 

$200
Yeti

Tribe Kelley Sahara Safari Shorts

"Ladies, my wife has designed the ultimate shorts of the summer!" Brian shared with us when praising Brittney Kelley's Tribe Kelley fashion empire.

$110
Tribe Kelley

Zoku Fish Pop Molds

"[My wife] Hayley loves making homemade, healthy treats and fruit ice pops are always a summer hit with our fam!" Tyler shared with us. "This one makes fun sea creature shapes."

$20
Sur la Table

Still looking for clever and unique items during quarantine? See 27 things helping us stay productive and calm during changing times.

If you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter! 

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian is 'Back Baby'': See How He Celebrated Khloe's Birthday

2

Reese Witherspoon Shares That A Fan Mistook Her for Carrie Underwood

3

See How Khloe Kardashian Celebrated Her 36th Birthday

4

Dealer's Choice: Check Out the Cast of Las Vegas Then and Now

5

Beyoncé Accepts BET's Humanitarian Award From Michelle Obama