The Team at E! News Reveals the Pop Culture Moments They'll Never Forget

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

Here at E! News, we don't just do pop culture. We live and breathe it!

So when the time came around to properly raise a toast to E!'s three decades in show biz, a trip down memory lane from the perspectives of those inside our newsroom felt only fitting.

We polled the hardworking, passionate members of our staff on the pop culture moments that first inspired their love of all things entertainment, the red carpet interactions they'll never forget and the breaking news stories that left a major impact.

Spoiler alert: The team here at E! News has reported on the front lines of some of the biggest moments in Hollywood history, and we've got stories to tell!