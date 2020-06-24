Inside Brody Jenner's New Romance With Louis Tomlinson's Ex Briana Jungwirth

There's a new lady in Brody Jenner's life—and ex Kaitlynn Carter approves!
On Tuesday night, The Hills star was spotted introducing Briana Jungwirth (who is best known for dating Louis Tomlinson) to Carter over dinner in Malibu. A source says Brody and Briana were joined by Kaitlynn and a group of friends at celeb hotspot Nobu. Briana, 28, looked on with a smile as the famous exes hugged each other outside the restaurant. We're told Brody and his new flame left separately from their pals.
"Brody and Kaitlynn have maintained a cordial friendly relationship since splitting," another insider tells E! News. "They still hangout from time to time and Kaitlynn likes to spend time with their dogs they once shared."
As for the 36-year-old's relationship with Briana, the source reveals that they've been seeing each other for about a month.
"She didn't mind meeting Kaitlynn," the source explains. "She knows Brody is still in touch with her and understands they have a lot of history together."
Adds the source, "Briana was fine hanging out with her and Brody's friends in a group and was very friendly and outgoing, which Brody admires. Brody likes that she enjoys having fun and is adventurous. They are a good match but they are still keeping things very casual."
In early 2016, Briana welcomed a son named Freddie Reign with the One Direction singer. Despite breaking up before Freddie's birth, Briana and Louis continue successfully co-parenting their toddler.
On Father's Day, Briana shared on Instagram, "Happy Father's Day Louis. We've created the most special boy and he's lucky to call you his dad."
Prior to meeting Briana, Brody was most recently linked to TikTok star Daisy Keech and model Josie Canseco.
After calling it quits with Josie last October, a source told E! News at the time, "Brody basically broke it off with her because it was getting too serious and he didn't want the pressure of a new relationship. Josie wanted a lot from Brody and was eager about the relationship."