It's an interesting time to play a cop on TV.

With people in every state across the nation gathering to protest police brutality, it likely has not been lost on many Hollywood stars and creators that many of their careers are owed to putting cops on screen, often as the main characters, and often as heroes. Cops and law enforcement are a go-to for stories that, from a TV creator's point of view, will never run out of material and will always have compelling questions to ask. But as more and more cities, including Los Angeles and New York City, begin to work on reforming their police departments in the face of protests after the death of George Floyd, TV's police departments might also have to change.

Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight reflected on writing a show about law enforcement in a recent Hollywood Reporter podcast, particularly when it comes to portraying cops as the hero of the story, as Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) almost always is.