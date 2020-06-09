You know the scene all too well: A police officer, unable to get the information out of a suspect, resort to threats that turn into violence. Now, they've got what they need. In the real world it'd most likely be a lawsuit and disciplinary action. On TV, it's the vigilante cop. The cop who wants justice at any means necessary, no matter the oath to serve and protect. There have been countless TV shows like this, and that's what needs to change according to the people who make them.

In an essay with Vanity Fair, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, the co-creator of CBS's S.W.A.T. opened up about what needs to change behind the scenes when it comes to police procedurals. Thomas, one of the few black showrunners, specifically on a broadcast TV procedural, said he's a "rare creature" because of that very fact.