Black Owned Fashion Brands to Support

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Jun. 9, 2020 1:22 PM
E! Illustration
With an issue as large as racial injustice at hand in America, it can be hard to know where to even start when it comes to effecting change. Luckily, there are small adjustments you can make in your everyday life, such as shopping more black-owned business, that over time can leave their mark.
The black-owned fashion brands both big and small below offer an excellent chance to make a difference in the lives of their minority designers, as well as bring more representation to the fashion world. We know you'll love the finds ahead as much as we do.
New York-based Malacia Anderson hand makes stunning fashions sold on Etsy, such as this African-cotton skirt set. It cinches you at the waist and makes a colorful statement.
Phenomenal Woman is not only a clothing brand, but also an action campaign. Its name is borrowed from the great Maya Angelou's "Phenomenal Woman" poem and the brand supports non-profits benefiting minorities ranging from The Black Futures Lab (helping to build black political power) to the Essie Justice Group (women with incarcerated loved ones against mass incarceration). They have the softest, cutest loungewear also available in plus sizes with inspiring phrases on it.
You'll want every piece from Carly Cushnie's ready-to-wear and bridal brand Cushnie, which stands out thanks to its clean, sculptural lines. We love the subtle sexiness of this mock neck top.
The founder of this Brooklyn-based women's-wear brand, Fe Noel, is influenced by her Grenadian heritage, full of bold prints and vibrant colors. We find this hand-printed and made-to-order one-piece especially gorgeous. Noel also helps young women found their own businesses through her Fe Noel Foundation.
The jewelry maker behind affordable brand Lola Ade takes inspiration from her childhood in Lagos, Nigeria, for her designs. There's something for everyone here—she makes colorful, bold statement pieces as well as minimalist essentials such as these pretty star earrings.
Ethiopian supermodel Liya Kebede's core collection of clothing is handwoven from natural cotton in Ethiopia, creating jobs for women. The philanthropic arm of the brand connects women artisans in Africa to healthcare, education and pathways to jobs. Five percent of the brand's direct sales, proceeds from special collaborations and donations go to this foundation. You won't want to pass up pieces like this beautiful cotton caftan with hand-twisted fringe.
Rihanna, Ashley Graham and Michelle Obama all count as fans of Vogue Fashion Fund Award-winner Christopher John Rogers. This Brooklyn-based designer's bright designs such as this neon bloom runway maxi dress will be sure to catch your eye.
Celebs like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian support the work of New York designer LaQuan Smith. His glamorous aesthetic shines in this crushed velvet backless gown.
Lingerie that's affordable yet super sexy? Sign us up. Intimates brand Love, Vera celebrates black women of all shapes and sizes. We're loving this sweet lace teddy with removable garters.
Fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski's swim brand if full of must-haves for the summer. Her suits last thanks to their UV protection and resistance to chlorine, suntan lotions and oils. Her Bond one piece is especially sexy, tying across the smallest part of your waist.
Haitian-American Kerby Jean-Raymond makes high-end sportswear for men and women under his label Pyer Moss. You'll never want to take off his cotton hoodies.
Aurora James, the creative director and founder of Brother Vellies wants to keep traditional African design practices and techniques alive while creating artisanal jobs with her brand. Her shoes and handbags feel vintage-inspired, and we're especially fond of this billfold with an on-trend snakeskin pattern.
This London-based menswear label has the coolest casual pieces. We love the color scheme of this track jacket that can be purchased with matching track pants.
Don't forget about Rihanna! You can steal the style icon's look thanks to her fashion empire, Fenty. These fur heels are an especially chic addition to your wardrobe.
Jamaican women's fine-jewelry designer Matthew Harris' pieces are high quality and reasonably priced. We bet you'll never want to take off these huggies as they work with almost any outfit.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?