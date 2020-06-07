Beyoncéis encouraging young high school and college graduates to continue to advocate for underrepresented communities, to continue to do the work to achieve a better tomorrow and to "keep investing and keep betting on yourself."

As the Class of 2020 virtual celebrations continue due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the 38-year-old is stepping up and empowering the future generations through her speech during YouTube's Dear Class of 2020 livestream on Sunday, June 7.

"Thank you President [Barack Obama] and Michelle Obama] for including me in this very special day and congratulations to the class of 2020," she began her speech. "You have arrived here in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic, and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed Black man, and you still made it."

The Lemonade singer then expressed how proud she was for Class of 2020 and for "using your collective voice and letting the world know that Black Lives Matter."

She added, "The killing of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers. We've seen that our collective hearts when put to positive action start the wheels of change. Real change has started with you—this new generation of high school and college graduates who we celebrate today."

During her Dear Class of 2020 speech, the Houston native opened up about her upbringing and education. "I did not get to experience college like some of you, or get to experience parties that left you struggling the next day in class, although that could've been fun," she shared candidly. "My parents did teach me the value of education—how to be authentic in my actions, and how to celebrate individuality and the importance of investing in myself."