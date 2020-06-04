Beyoncé has shared a message with her fans about the fight for justice.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Wednesday night to post about George Floyd, just hours after three additional officers involved in his death were arrested.

"The world came together for George Floyd. We know there is a long road ahead," reads a message on Beyoncé's Instagram, written alongside a picture of a protest in Minnesota. "Let's remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice."

Attorney General Keith Ellison shared on Wednesday afternoon that the three additional Minnesota police officers—J.A. Keung, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao—had officially been charged in the case. Court records obtained by E! News state that Keung, Lane and Thao are each facing two felony charges: Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Murder and Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Manslaughter.

Floyd was pronounced dead on May 25 after officer Derek Chauvin pinned the 46-year-old to the ground by kneeling on Floyd's neck. Following a call for justice, Chauvin was taken into custody on May 29 and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, Attorney General Ellison announced this week that the charge against Chauvin has been upgraded to felony second-degree murder.