The queen has spoken!
Beyoncé took to social media on Friday evening to share an important and powerful message with her 147 million Instagram followers.
The Homecoming star spoke out over George Floyd's death, the murder charges against the police officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck during his arrest and the three other officers who have yet to be arrested for their involvement.
Moreover, the legendary songstress urged fans to open their eyes to the blatant racism happening in America, because as she noted, "justice is far from being achieved."
"We need justice for George Floyd," the singer began her moving video message on Instagram. "We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain."
"I'm not only speaking to people of color. If you're white, black, brown, or anything in-between, I'm sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now," she continued.
Adding, "No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away."
The "Savage" singer expressed that "George is all of our family, and humanity."
"He's our family because he's a fellow American. There have been too many times that we've seen these violent killings, and no consequences," she shared. "Yes, someone's been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing for our country."
"If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition," her caption read on Instagram, which directed you to her website and included petitions from Change.org, Color of Change, We Can't Breathe and NAACP.
On Friday afternoon, Derek Chauvin was charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter over Floyd's death. The former Minneapolis police officer was taken into custody that morning, however the three other officers involved in Floyd's murder, have only been fired from the police department and have yet to face any charges.
On May 25, footage obtained by bystanders showed Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground and kneeling on his neck as Floyd pleaded, "I can't breathe." He died moments later.
While many stars have spoken out, including—Viola Davis, LeBron James, Gabrielle Union, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and countless others—some have also taken to the streets to protest.
Tinashe and Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams are just a couple of celebrities who partook in the protests in their cities.