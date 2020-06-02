Fallon then said he needed to be "educated about how to stop the silence and the fear of saying the wrong thing by not being silent and stepping out and stepping up." He added that he and more people "need to be talking about this."

"We cannot try to bury this again," he said. "It's not going to get buried. It's not going away. We can't just hope that everyone loves each other. We can't say, 'Be the change' and just sit around tweeting, 'Be the change. Be the change.' What is the change? How do I change? How do I do it? What do I do it?'"

He then urged viewers to "get proactive and activated in this love, in this change cycle."

"So, let's figure out how we're going to get along with each other. Let's figure out how we're going to stop this senseless violence that erupts and disrupts the entire country and now the world," he said. "The world is screaming and it is angry and we all need to figure out a way to take the anger, which of course is just sadness and fear, and do something with it and try to actually dig this up. This is such a long root in the ground. It is so long and deep but we have to get in there and we have to dig it up. I don't know how else to do it. I'm clearly not an expert. I'm clearly a late-night talk show host and I screwed it up already. So, let's go. Let's reform. Let's talk. Let's do it."