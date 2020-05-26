Jimmy Fallon came under fire on Tuesday after a Saturday Night Live skit featuring him in blackface resurfaced online.

The sketch, which first aired in 2000, showed The Tonight Show host wearing blackface while impersonating Chris Rock. He acted alongside Darrell Hammond, who was playing Regis Philbin.

The video of the skit spread across the internet and the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty started trending on Twitter. "He literally did blackface. He deserves to be cancelled," one commenter tweeted.

"Disgusting #JimmyFallonIsOverParty," added another. "I'm sorry but this is my first time ever seeing this [and] this is making my heart hurt," wrote a third. "I can't [right now]."

Other commenters asked Fallon to apologize.

"No one is asking y'all to cancel @jimmyfallon," one Twitter user wrote. "However, what we are asking from Jimmy is an acknowledgment to his use of Blackface, why did he do it and an apology to Black people for donning such a racist, oppressive and downright disgusting overt display of symbolic racism."