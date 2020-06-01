Jay-Z has issued a public call for those in power to do what is right.

A week after the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old Minnesota man who was pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin's knee on his neck, Jay-Z has joined a flood of famous figures who have spoken out about the situation.

In a statement issued on Sunday on his company Roc Nation's Twitter account, the famed rapper and executive addressed Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who has been appointed to lead prosecution in the case of Floyd's death. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter

"After our very earnest conversation, thank you to Governor [Tim] Walz for doing what's right and calling in Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the George Floyd case. Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me—a dad and a black man in pain. Yes, I am human, a father and a black man in pain and I am not the only one," Jay-Z said in his statement.