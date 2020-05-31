Pink isn't here for the bulls--t.

On Saturday, the songstress took to social media to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and reaction to George Floyd's death—who passed away on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck during his arrest and refused to get off after Floyd stated several times he couldn't breathe.

The 40-year-old star re-posted Billie Eilish's powerful statement, in which she addressed white privilege and the problem with the All Lives Matter movement.

"I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it. But holy f--king s--t, I'm just gonna start talking," the 18-year-old singer's message read.

"If I hear one more white person say "aLL liVeS maTtEr" one more f--king time, I'm gonna lose my f--king mind," she continued. "Will you shut the f--k up? No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you. All you mfs do is find a way to make everything about yourself."