Michael Strahan's Father's Day Gift Guide Is Fit for a Champion

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Want to feel like a champion on Father's Day? This dad can help!

In between co-hosting Good Morning America, Michael Strahan decided to help us out by sharing some advice on how to wow the dad in your life.

"My best advice to those hoping to impress their dad this Father's Day is to be present. It's about making quality time count. It can be as simple as having a meal together or watching your dad's favorite TV show or movie with him," he shared with E! News exclusively. "If you are unable to be together, a video chat is great too! Sharing in an experience together or connecting is what matters. Quality time with my kids is the most precious thing to me."

And yes, a cool, thoughtful gift certainly wouldn't be a disappointment either. From a pair of oxford shoes or denim jacket from his JCPenney collection to state-of-the-art speakers for your home, Michael's picks can't be ignored in his gift guide below.