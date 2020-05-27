Curtis Stone's Father's Day Gift Guide Deserves a Chef's Kiss

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Firing up the grill for Father's Day and beyond? We have someone who can help.

With temperatures rising and Americans staying home, E! News decided to call upon chef Curtis Stone to see what he recommends for dads and at-home chefs across the country. Let's just say his picks are pretty sweet.

Whether you want to invest in a 3-in-1 charcoal smoker and grill or need to find an affordable yet reliable set of steak knives, Curtis' line at HSN may be exactly what you're looking for.

"My best advice when shopping for dad is not to complicate things! Think of what he enjoys spending time doing like fishing or cooking out and find ways to enhance that experience for him whether it's something to make it easier or to kick things up a notch," Curtis shared with E! News exclusively. "Whatever it is, he'll find happiness in knowing that you put thought into finding something that truly brings him joy."

See what the man behind Maude Restaurant, Curtis Stone Events and more recommends below.