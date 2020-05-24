Quarantine has redefined Ayesha Curry's day-to-day family life...

But it won't stop her from having some fun in the sun this Memorial Day Weekend. These days, the actress and cookbook author seeks solace from the hecticness of motherhood in the laundry room. She and her husband, Steph Curry, have pivoted to enjoying date night on the patio.

And now, the 31-year-old celebrity chef and her 32-year-old basketball star husband have a new working relationship: bikini model and fashion photographer.

In a stunning set of photos shared to Instagram on Saturday, Ayesha showed off her stunning figure in a gray bikini, perfectly accessorized by her tattoos and gold jewelry.

"Took me long enough," Ayesha wrote, giving photography credit to her husband, point guard for the Golden State Warriors.

The gorgeous photos immediately set off an avalanche of awe in the comments section.

"Alrighty. Lemme get my life together," wrote actress Gabrielle Union.

"Skinnnnny minnny," chimed in Jordyn Woods. And Kelly Rowland kept it short and sweet, writing, "GET IT MAMA!!!"