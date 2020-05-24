by Derek Scancarelli | Sun., May. 24, 2020 9:22 AM
Quarantine has redefined Ayesha Curry's day-to-day family life...
But it won't stop her from having some fun in the sun this Memorial Day Weekend. These days, the actress and cookbook author seeks solace from the hecticness of motherhood in the laundry room. She and her husband, Steph Curry, have pivoted to enjoying date night on the patio.
And now, the 31-year-old celebrity chef and her 32-year-old basketball star husband have a new working relationship: bikini model and fashion photographer.
In a stunning set of photos shared to Instagram on Saturday, Ayesha showed off her stunning figure in a gray bikini, perfectly accessorized by her tattoos and gold jewelry.
"Took me long enough," Ayesha wrote, giving photography credit to her husband, point guard for the Golden State Warriors.
The gorgeous photos immediately set off an avalanche of awe in the comments section.
"Alrighty. Lemme get my life together," wrote actress Gabrielle Union.
"Skinnnnny minnny," chimed in Jordyn Woods. And Kelly Rowland kept it short and sweet, writing, "GET IT MAMA!!!"
Comedian Ali Wong, La La Anthony, Angela Simmons and more provided an endless barrage of heart and fire emojis.
While many were simply blown away by the swimsuit pics, others took it as a time for serious self-reflection, including actress Olivia Munn.
"STOOOOOOOOP!!!" Munn wrote. "Is this what quarantine did to you???? I'm just gonna put down this bread and go for a hike real quick brb."
Above all else, most fans were just blown away that the mother of three had the discipline to keep in such great shape.
"I can't use the mom of 3 excuse anymore," one fan lamented.
Together, Ayesha and Steph have three children, Riley, Ryan and Canon, who was born just under two years ago.
"I need that Ayesha diet plan!" wrote another fan with a distressed emoji.
It hasn't been long since the last time the cookbook author stunned the world with a bikini image. In February, she shared an intense photo of her straddling her hubby on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
While the celebrity couple has clearly been staying fit, it's unclear as to when Steph will actually be able to set foot back on the court.
However, the NBA did announce yesterday that it's in preliminary conversations about relaunching the 2019-2020 season at a Disney sports complex in Orlando.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?