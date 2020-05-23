The NBA Is in Talks to Restart Season at Disney World Sports Complex

NBA fans will be excited to know that there's still chance for a 2019-2020 season.

The league posted an official statement to Twitter today from NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass. "The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing," the statement read.

In March, the league suspended gameplay indefinitely after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, causing multiple teams to enter self-quarantine. In April, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver admitted that the total of confirmed cases in the league exceeded ten.

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved," the statement continued. "We are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place."