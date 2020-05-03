by Derek Scancarelli | Sun., May. 3, 2020 12:26 PM
Coronavirus may have celebrities stuck at home, but social distance hasn't hindered Ayesha and Stephen Curry's love life!
Last night, the couple were even able to sneak away from their three children for some romance.
Ayesha shared the loving moment to her Instagram, explaining that she and her husband enjoyed a fun night out... on the patio.
"Best little date night in... but outside on the patio," the cookbook author wrote, accompanying a photo of her and the NBA star embracing. "We finallllllly started Little Fires Everywhere. I LOVE. And I LOVE."
Ayesha also did her part to keep things formal and minimize her chore load.
"And yes I wore shoes," she added. "I'm not trying to add ANOTHER pair of socks to the never ending laundry."
The Food Network host's shoes were accompanied by a decorative dress, but her basketball star husband went for a more casual look by tucking his sweatpants into his socks.
While the post resulted in immediate love by fans of the couple, it more importantly caught the attention of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, stars of the Hulu drama Little Fires Everywhere.
"Thanks for watching!" Kerry commented, with a series of heart-eyes and fire emojis. The actress stars alongside Reese in the popular series based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller of the same name.
"So happy you are enjoying our show!!" Reese commented with a heart emoji.
While this side of Steph and Ayesha's private life isn't quite as intense as their sexy vacation straddling, it's the perfect version of a quarantine binge-and-chill. It also happens to be Reese and Kerry approved!
