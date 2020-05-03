Coronavirus may have celebrities stuck at home, but social distance hasn't hindered Ayesha and Stephen Curry's love life!

Last night, the couple were even able to sneak away from their three children for some romance.

Ayesha shared the loving moment to her Instagram, explaining that she and her husband enjoyed a fun night out... on the patio.

"Best little date night in... but outside on the patio," the cookbook author wrote, accompanying a photo of her and the NBA star embracing. "We finallllllly started Little Fires Everywhere. I LOVE. And I LOVE."

Ayesha also did her part to keep things formal and minimize her chore load.

"And yes I wore shoes," she added. "I'm not trying to add ANOTHER pair of socks to the never ending laundry."

The Food Network host's shoes were accompanied by a decorative dress, but her basketball star husband went for a more casual look by tucking his sweatpants into his socks.

While the post resulted in immediate love by fans of the couple, it more importantly caught the attention of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, stars of the Hulu drama Little Fires Everywhere.