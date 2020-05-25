Right about now, we should be settling in to watch Clare Crawley begin what could just be the final leg of her journey to find love.

Having been put through the Bachelor wringer—remember when editors thought it'd be hilarious to splice her Bachelor in Paradise heart-to-heart with a producer to make it seem as if she talks to animals?—the 39-year-old has absolutely earned the right to hand out the roses on the 16th season of The Bachelorette.

And she knows it. Frankly, it's the least producers could do after setting her up with Juan Pablo Galavis. But that experience, which ended with her putting the former pro soccer player in his place, and every failed romance that came after it have only set the reality vet up for success. "For me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want," she explained on Good Morning America of her mature advantage. (For the record, her ideal guy will be "strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and just a real, genuine, kind man.")