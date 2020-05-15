The Notebook, Coyote Ugly, Easy A & More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Weekend!

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., May. 15, 2020 6:30 AM

It's finally the weekend, which means we've got a fresh batch of E!'s Movies We Love to catch this week while you are snuggled up on the couch social distancing.

After a long week, there's nothing better than a great film to lift your mood, and this weekend's selections are no exception.

Tonight, indulge in a classic romcom with It's Complicated, starring Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin playing the former married couple turned friends-with-benefits.

Then tomorrow, lift up your energy with the girl-power films Easy A and Coyote Ugly.

Finally, on Sunday, grab your tissues because we've got back-to-back romance films that are perfect for that cathartic cry with two showings of The Notebook and Sweet Home Alabama.

Check out the full schedule of Movies We Love coming to you this week below. You can also watch them right here.

Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.

Emma Stone Teases Jennifer Lawrence for Losing Easy A Role: "You Suck!"

The Notebook, Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling

New Line Cinema

Friday, May 15:
It's Complicated at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16:
Coyote Ugly at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Easy A at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 17:
The Notebook at 3:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.
Sweet Home Alabama at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

