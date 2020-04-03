by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 11:30 AM
Television has been an overwhelming comfort while millions have been doing their part and social distancing in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. And because so much TV is being consumed, both old and new, we couldn't help but think how some of our old favorites would handle the current situation.
What would Kimmy Schmidt be up to in the time of social distancing? How would some dearly departed medical shows handle the very real pandemic? So, we asked those who helped bring those shows to life how their series would handle life in the time of coronavirus.
Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ran for four seasons on Netflix and has an interactive movie continuation coming to the streamer. Starring Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess and Carol Kane, the series followed Kimmy Schmidt, a kidnapping victim who restarts her life in New York.
Kimmy was held for years in a bunker along with three other women and a crazed reverend (Jon Hamm), and once she moved to New York, she attempted to live a normal life with roommate Titus, landlord Lillian and employer-turned-friend Jacqueline—all while working through all that trauma.
If Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt were to do an episode about the coronavirus and social distancing, this is Carlock's pitch:
Netflix
"Kimmy Schmidt is well-prepared to shelter in place, but not so well prepared to be unable to high-five anybody. She spends the episode inventing a machine that will provide the physical and emotional satisfaction of a good high-five. It's a Temple Grandin conceit.
"Jacqueline White would have real hard time with social distancing. She'd start an outbreak cluster after insisting that going to her colorist constitutes necessary travel.
"Titus Andromedon sees social distancing as an opportunity to fulfill his dream of living as a bed.
"Lillian Kaushtupper's distrust of being told what to do sends her out into the empty streets of New York. It's just like the old days, before yuppies, Uber, and children ruined the city! And just like the good old days, you come back home with a hacking cough!"
