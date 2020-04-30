These $14 Flare Yoga Capris Have 150 5-Star Amazon Reviews

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 4:00 AM
As the weather heats up, full length yoga pants can feel a bit stuffy. Reviewers love these cotton capri yoga pants with a slight flare from Amazon, and they're a perfect buy with summer right around the corner. They're super affordable, at just $14, and come in a black and gray. Shop them below, and learn more about what makes them so special from reviewers.
These mid-rise yoga pants are great for lounging around the house or working out in. They're available in standard and plus sizes.
Why are reviewers so impressed? Hear what they have to say:
"I have continued to buy Spalding yoga capris the last two years because of how comfortable and true to size they are for me."
"They make my not-quite-as-awesome-as-I'd-like legs look good. The flare at the bottom of the capri is very flattering."
"I feel like they're flattering and slimming. They're great for wearing around the house on the weekend and if I have to run out they still look nice enough that I don't look like I just rolled out of bed."
