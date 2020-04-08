These Adidas Slides Have 1,740 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Reviewers are raving. Hear what they have to say:

"These are better than flip flops because there is no strap between your toes or over your foot. They are comfortable. They are soft and squishy yet firm. They aren't hard plastic. They fit as expected and are slightly molded to fit the foot comfortably. They're true to size."

"I have purchased this style by top designers...Gucci...Givenchy. The price tag was huge and they hurt like hell! Highly recommend these slides."

"These shoes are really comfortable. The bottom is like memory foam and the shoes are nice and wide for people with wide/flat feet."

"The padding on the sole is bouncy and conforms to my feet well. They are probably the most comfortable shoes I own."