And just like that, another couple has called it quits.

On tonight's Married at First Sight reunion show, Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman revealed that they are no longer married. Instead, they are in the process of getting a divorce.

"Thankfully, Katie made it really easy not to be able to fall in love with her. I got hurt," Derek shared with host Kevin Frazier. "Katie confessed to me that she had an affair with her ex about a week ago."

He continued, "My greatest fear is that she would have an affair with her ex. Then I find out just several days ago that literally the day after the honeymoon, she slept with him. I‘ve heard it from five different people…I do strongly believe that you did have an affair with you ex while we were filming and I don't believe anything you say because I don't trust you anymore."

Katie strongly denied sleeping with her ex after her honeymoon with Derek but admitted to having a "physical slip up" later on in the marriage.