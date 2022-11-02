We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy National Stress Awareness Day!
It's a day where we mindfully take a step back, slow down and recognize how relaxation can positively impact our physical and mental health. If unwinding doesn't come easy to you, it's a great day to reflect on ways you can cope with life's stressors, whether it be through meditating, journaling or pampering yourself at home. In case you weren't aware, there are also some really great products out there that can help soothe your senses.
With today being National Stress Awareness Day, we've rounded up 39 stress relief products that will help you live your best life. From acupressure mats and body pillows to essential oil diffusers and shower steamers, we're positive these products will help you find and maintain your zen.
See below for 39 stress relief products that aren't a gimmick.
Renpho Heated Eye Massager for Migraines with Bluetooth Music
If long workdays give you constant migraines, this eye massager is a must. It has five modes, a built-in heating pad for relieving eye strain and Bluetooth capability so you can listen to your go-to relaxation playlist. Plus, it has over 3,700 5-star reviews on Amazon, and many say it's so worth the money.
AllSett Health Form Fitting Migraine Relief Ice Head Wrap
This head wrap is another option for relieving headaches or puffy eyes, as it comes with a built-in eye ice pack section. The form-fitting gel ensures that every corner of your eyes and face can experience ultimate rest and recovery, while the light-blocking design delivers relaxing blackout effects without needing to close the curtains. It'll be like your head is in an icy cocoon of relaxing coolness.
SlimeFantasiess Bye Bye Stress Therapy Dough
Say goodbye to stress with this therapy dough from Etsy. It's basically a stress ball in slime form. It features a blend of calming lavender, chamomile and sweet orange essential oils. Use this whenever you need to relax.
Komuso Design Classic Shift
Taking deep breaths to calm yourself down can sometimes be easier said than done. That's where the Shift Mindful Breath Necklace comes in. Whenever you're feeling overwhelmed, take a deep breath and exhale through the pendant. It's a great way to practice deep breathing, and you can carry it with you everywhere.
Affirmators! at Work Deck
Sometimes you just need positive words of encouragement to get you through a stressful day. The Affirmators! at Work Deck is a set of "inspirational-but-not-cheesy" affirmation cards. Keep it at your office desk and pull one out whenever you're feeling overwhelmed.
Allura & Arcia 52 Stress Less & Self Care Cards
In addition to affirmations, you can try practicing a few easy self-care exercises for stress relief and mindful relaxation. Designed by therapists, counselors and yogi professionals, this set of 52 cards will guide you through each and every step, with effective tips for meditation, stress management, anxiety relief and more. It's all about creating small healthy habits that will get you through each day with as little stress as possible.
Lululemon The Reversible Mat 3mm
Sometimes, getting your body moving with stretching or yoga is the best remedy for destressing and clearing an anxious mind. For a high-quality workout surface or for a place to sit and calm your mind with meditation, try this reversible mat from Lululemon. The natural rubber surface has a grippy top layer that will help you find your balance and focus your energy on moving, not slipping.
Band.do Feel Better De-Stress Ball
Other times, you just need to let it all out. This rainbow-shaped stress ball is here for you when you just need to squeeze your troubles from the day away. Since it's made of slow-rising polyurethane foam that retains its original shape, you won't have to worry about the ball becoming deformed over time. Take your pick from a range of fun shapes and colors, including a mushroom, flower, grapefruit and strawberry (or buy a few to keep around the home and office)!
Modocreative Mini Mindful Moments Candle Set
Small moments are the best moments that make life big. These 100% beeswax handmade mini candles are here to remind you of that whenever you need to take a break from the daily hustle and bustle of life. The set includes 10 candles that each burn for 20 minutes — light one up, breathe in the sweet honey scent and relax.
TheCherryBlossomUS DIY Embroidery Kit
Speaking of the little moments, carve out some time for yourself to destress and create something beautiful with this DIY beginner embroidery kit. Even if you've never tried cross-stitching, this kit comes with everything you need to get started on your first project, including a beginner guide, video tutorials and customizable options. At the end, you'll have something to hang up in your home as a decoration and reminder to take care of yourself each day.
Ostrichpillow Heated Neck Wrap
If you're constantly hunched over your desk at work, this heated neck wrap is about to transform your entire desk experience. Filled with all-natural clay beads and and covered in smooth fabric, this neck wrap offers gentle pressure to relieve neck pain and discomfort. Just put the wrap in its cloth bag, heat it up in the microwave and then wear it around your neck for instant stress and pain relief.
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser
This palm-sized diffuser has over 80,700 5-star reviews on Amazon! Just add your favorite essential oils and watch the eight soothing colors illuminate your sanctuary. Relaxing aromatherapy and stress relief right in the palm of your hand — need we say more?
Vitruvi Move Diffuser
Similarly, if you'd like to have your diffuser in the palm of your hand, literally, then check out the cordless Move Diffuser from Vitruvi. The sleek, minimalist design will fit seamlessly into your home decor no matter which room you're in, while the convenient charging pad ensures that your diffuser is there for you whenever you need a little relaxing aromatherapy.
Pure Therapeutic Grade Citrus Essential Oils
Complete your aromatherapy experience with this 6-piece essential oils set, which includes scents like mandarin, sweet orange, grapefruit and lemon. The different variations of fresh citrus will help you clear your mind and space, helping you minimize your stress. You can add a few drops to your diffuser or apply it on your skin and hair to rest and rejuvenate.
Agraria Lavender & Rosemary Room & Linen Spray
If you prefer the relaxing scents of diffusers with the convenience of a spray, then this room & linen spray is just the thing for you. With a few quick spritz, your room will be smelling like lavender and rosemary in an instant. You can also spray the fragrance into your sneakers, gym bag, clothing and linens to have your entire life smelling like peak relaxation and rejuvenation.
Stress Fighter Shower Steamers with Essential Oils by The Herbal Zen
Featuring a powerful blend of natural essential oils like lavender, orange, lemon and rose, these shower steamers will transform any shower into an aromatherapy session. Just place them in the back of your shower, watch them dissolve and take in the calming effects of the essential oils.
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe
A plushy robe makes everything better, whether you're working from home or entering your fifth hour of a Netflix marathon. During stressful times, wearing something that makes you feel good can help you feel your best, and this Turkish cotton robe will get you feeling ready to tackle any task that comes your way. If you're still not convinced, this robe once had a waiting list that was up to 1,900 people long — but you can snag one now, no stressful waiting necessary.
Aveeno Stress Relief Moisturizing Lotion
Moisturizing is one of the most important steps of caring for your body. This lotion from Aveeno is specifically formulated with stress relief in mind, and it combines the calming scents of lavender, essential chamomile and ylang-ylang oils to help you unwind and relax while providing your skin the soothing hydration it needs and deserves.
Owala FreeSip 24oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle
This TikTok-viral refillable water bottle has over 19,000 5-star reviews on Amazon for a reason. It checks off all the boxes that a reliable, day-to-day bottle should cover, such as a stainless steel exterior, leak-proof lid and adjustable handle for easy carrying. The real beauty of this bottle, though, lies within. With a built-in straw, the bottle features a dual-purpose spout that lets you either chug your water to hit your daily hydration goals or take small sips upright throughout the day. Truly the best of both worlds.
Declare Stress Balance 3-Piece Skincare Set
Take your self-care routine to the next level with this trio set from Declare, a brand that focuses on skincare for sensitive skin. The Stress Balance Kit includes a cleansing milk, mask and cream that are formulated to soothe and calm irritated skin without disrupting natural skin balance. These products might be designed with your skin in mind, but you'll find that the relaxation and cleansing go well beyond the surface.
Milk + Honey Art of the Bath Set
True to its name, this bath set from Milk + Honey is sure to turn your bath time into the ultimate self-care paradise. Wash away all the stress from your day with the tools in this set, which includes everything from body polish and oil to a body brush, and treat yourself to complete sensory-driven relaxation. You and your body deserve it.
Buddha Board Art Set
On the topic of art, if you've never used a Buddha Board, there's no better time than National Stress Awareness Day to start. Let your artistic side run free whenever you need to zone out and relax by dipping the bamboo brush in water and painting your heart out. Your painting will fade as the water dries, leaving you with a fresh canvas — truly a metaphor on the "art of letting go."
Opalberry Paint by Numbers Kit
On the other hand, if you prefer to create art that is a little more permanent, a paint-by-numbers kit might be your new go-to for destressing. Each kit from Opalberry includes a high-quality, wrinkle-free rolled canvas to paint on, along with paint pots, different-sized brushes and a clearly printed reference image. There is a wide range of images to choose from, including a calming lake scene and cozy Christmas tree by the fireplace, just in time for the winter holidays.
Aveda Stress-Fix Concentrate
Keep this rollerball with you at all times for when you need a little aromatherapy pick-me-up. It's made with certified organic lavender, lavandin and clary sage.
Blue Star Coloring Adult Coloring Book
Coloring books are not only for children. Yes, you might feel silly at first sitting down and opening up a coloring book, but soon you'll fall into a rhythm that lets your mind calm down and keeps your hands busy without having to do too much thinking. This New York Times bestselling adult coloring book includes 45 different designs that were created with stress relief and relaxation in mind, whether you want to color inside or outside the lines.
Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal
If more mindfulness and intentionality is what you need in your daily routine to stay focused and stress-free throughout the day, but your schedule is already filled to the brim, then this five-minute journal is the perfect tiny medium for your thoughts. As the name implies, this journal only requires five minutes in the morning and night, and the prompts will help you stay consistent with minimal stress. It also has 9,500+ 5-star reviews on Amazon!
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
With over 8,000 acupressure points, this mat and pillow set will alleviate pain and discomfort while promoting rest and relaxation! You can use it while you're sitting in your work chair, lounging on the couch or laying down on the floor. It also comes in 7 fun colors and has 27,800+ 5-star reviews on Amazon!
Bearaby Velvet Napper
Bearaby's weighted blankets will change your life! You can pick from three different weight options and two soothing colorways depending on your preferences. Weighted blankets not only promote deeper sleep cycles but also help reduce cortisol levels and increase melatonin production to help you sleep through the night.
Kitsch The Lavender Weighted Satin Eye Mask
Have the absolute best sleep of your mask with not just the weight blanket above, but with this weighted satin eye mask as well. As you close your eyes and let the stress from the day fade away, let the soft feeling of satin gently soothe your tired eyes while the dried lavender seed filling promotes weighted relaxation.
Snuggle-Pedic Long Body Pillow for Adults
Your bed is about to become your (new and improved) best friend with this uber-comfy body pillow, especially if you need a little extra support when you sleep. The shredded memory foam fill allows you to shift and customize the support throughout the night, allowing you to easily adjust positions to experience the best sleep of your life.
The Cushion Lab Back Relief Lumbar Pillow
You know that little ache in your back that doesn't go away no matter how much you stretch and massage it? The one that only gets worse the longer you sit in your office or home chairs? That might be your lumbar feeling stressed out from a lack of support— well, no more. This lumbar pillow features a patented design that contours naturally against your back and provides your back with comfort and support all day long. It's also currently on sale, making it the perfect time to snag a couple extra to keep around the home or gift to your friends and family.
Stress-Fix Body Creme
This luxurious body creme has an aroma that is proven to reduce feelings of stress. That's thanks to the scents of organic lavender, lavandin and clary sage.
Yogi Honey Lavender Stress Relief Tea
Sipping on a cup of hot tea already spells the perfect recipe for relaxation, but these tea bags are the absolute cherry on top. They include herbs that have traditionally been used to relieve stress: lavender, chamomile and lemon balm. You'll get 96 tea bags total with this order.
The Qi Flower Tea Daily Ritual Set
If you're looking to expand your daily tea routine, this flower tea ritual set is the perfect introduction to creating a small habit that brings joy and relaxation. The set includes individually packed flowers, a glass cup, matching glass saucer and bamboo tong. Flower power has never felt, tasted or looked so good.
UpCircle The Caffeinated Duo
For those whose daily self-care routine consists of everything coffee and caffeine, this Caffeinated Duo skincare set is calling your name. Apply the award-winning coffee face serum and equally popular coffee eye cream at any time of day whenever you and your skin need a little pick-me-up.
La Republica Superfoods Organic Mushroom Coffee With 7 Superfood Mushrooms
Upgrade your coffee routine with this flavorful mix containing seven different mushrooms that will enhance your focus, energy and digestion, according to the brand. In addition to stirring easily into hot water, the mushroom coffee mix contain essential nutrients like vitamins D and E, making it a convenient solution for incorporating more beneficial superfoods into your daily activities.
Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Pillow Mist
You may remember using Bath & Body Works pillow mist in high school, and it's still just as great. This one is tailored toward stress relief thanks to scents of eucalyptus and spearmint.
Verilux HappyLight Lucent Light Therapy Lamp
Summer days may be driftin' further and further away, but that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to the seasonal light and warmth just yet. This light therapy lamp mimics sunlight to give you a mood boost. Sit in front of it every day as a stress relief ritual.
Origins Peace of Mind On-the-Spot Relief
Time may wait for no one, but that doesn't mean you can't find peace of mind, especially with this on-the-spot relief treatment. When the world feels like it's crowding your mind just a little too tightly, go ahead and apply a few dabs of this formula on your neck, earlobes and temples. Take a deep breath of the mind-clearing aroma, and feel the stress instantly melt away every day, not just on National Stress Awareness Day.
—Originally published Jan 05, 2021 at 11:44 a.m. PST.