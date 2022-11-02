2022 People's Choice Awards

53 Jaw-Dropping Black Friday Deals That You Can Shop Right Now

Get your holiday shopping done early with major discounts from Amazon, Sephora, Wayfair, Dyson, Nordstrom and more.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 02, 2022 1:00 PMTags
E! Insider Shop, Holiday Gift Guide: Early Black Friday Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you are counting down until you can start shopping some Black Friday deals, the wait is over. Well, sort of. Holiday shopping starts earlier every year. Believe it or not, there are already some Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. If you want to get ahead on your savings ahead of Christmas and Hanukkah, we rounded up the best deals on beauty, fashion, home, and wellness products.

Get ahead on your gift shopping, with some can't-miss deals. Make sure to bookmark this page because we will continuously update it with additional sales and discounts.

Pre-Black Friday Deals

Aerie

Save 60% on Aerie's collection, save 40% on sweaters, bralettes, take 30% off leggings and sports bras at Aerie.

Shop
Now

Amazon

Amazon has Early Black Friday deals across all categories. You can save 70% on electronics, clothes, beauty products, home essentials, kids toys, and more. 

Shop
Now

Anthropologie

Save 30% on unique host and hostess gifts, discount reflected in cart.

Shop
Now

Athleta

Don't miss these 50% off deals on Athleta and Athleta Girl styles.

Shop
Now

Banana Republic

Save up to 50% on Banana Republic sale styles with an EXTRA 20% discount applied at checkout. 

Shop
Now

BaubleBar

Use the promo code HURRY to save 20% on custom gifts from BaubleBar. Shop sale styles starting at just $5. You can even get the iconic the iconic Mini Alidia Ring for just $10 (normally $44). 

Shop
Now

Bed Bath & Beyond

Save 70% on warehouse clearance items, 50% on Thanksgiving essentials, $60 on appliances, 50% on roasters, 20% on Dyson vacuums, and more.

Shop
Now

Coach Outlet

Save 70% on Coach bags, shoes, accessories, clothes, jewelry and more. Take 65% off fall favorites. Get a 70% discount on the Disney Collection.

Shop
Now

Cupshe

Save 50% on dresses, swimwear, sweaters, and more from Cupshe.

Shop
Now

DSW

Get boots under $60, sandals under $40, and heels under $60

Shop
Now

Dyson

Save $150 on select Dyson products: vacuums, air purifiers, hair tools, and more.

Shop
Now

Express

Get an EXTRA 50% discount on clearance styles.

Shop
Now

Fanatics

Use the code TURF to save 65% on your favorite team apparel, accessories, and home items from Fanatics.

Shop
Now

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Save 20% on eyeliner, mascara, eye cream, and eyeshadow from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

Shop
Now

Frasier Sterling

Use the promo code Frasier30 to get a 30% discount on jewelry and accessories from Frasier Sterling

Shop
Now

Gap

Save 50% on gifts from Gap.

Shop
Now

Halara

Don't miss these 70% discounts from Halara's pre-Black Friday Sale.

Shop
Now

HSN

Don't miss out on HSN's major pre-Black Friday discounts across all product categories. 

Shop
Now

J.Crew

Use the promo code SHOPNOW to save 35% when you shop at J.Crew.

Shop
Now

Jessica Simpson

Use the promo code HOLIDAY25 to get a 25% discount on boots and booties from Jessica Simpson.

Shop
Now

Kohl's

Use the promo code SAVE20 to save an extra 20% on clearance items, which means you can get 70% off on your purchase.

Shop
Now

Nordstrom

Save 60% on Nordstrom fall essentials for the whole family.

Shop
Now

Nordstrom Rack

Save 70% on holiday party looks, outerwear, and cold weather. Get holiday gift sets for $30 and gifts under $25.

Shop
Now

Old Navy

Save 50% on pajamas, 40% on sweaters, and 30% on jackets and coats at Old Navy.

Shop
Now

QVC

QVC has a different Special Value deal every day. Make sure you keep on checking! 

Shop
Now

Sam Edelman

Save 50% on top-selling Sam Edelman styles.

Shop
Now

Sephora

Use the promo code SAVINGS to get a 30% discount on the Sephora Collection. Rouge shoppers will save 20% on their Sephora purchase. VIB shoppers will save 15%.

Shop
Now

Soko Glam

Use the promo code CLEAN to get a 30% discount on cleansers and exfoliators from Soko Glam.

Shop
Now

Target

Shop early and save up to 50% at Target, with major deals on home essentials, fashion, beauty, kitchen gadgets, and more.

Shop
Now

Wayfair

Save 70% during Wayfair's pre-Black Friday blowout sale. 

Shop
Now

While you're holiday shopping, Gwyneth Paltrow's goop gift guide totals over $900,000. Here are the items we'd actually buy.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

