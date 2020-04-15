E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 1:05 PM
Everyone's buzzing about self-care, and you can practice it in a variety of ways, from meditating to pampering yourself at home. If you're feeling stressed (who isn't?) there are some great products out there promising to soothe your senses. Taking time out of the day to apply a body creme or squeeze a stress ball can only improve your mood, after all.
So below, 11 stress relief products that aren't a gimmick.
Keep this rollerball with you at all times for when you need a little aromatherapy pick-me-up. It's made with certified organic lavender, lavandin and clary sage.
The next time you're feeling tense just squeeeeeze down on this stress ball to let out all of your frustration. It looks cute sitting on your desk too, thanks to its cheerful rainbow design.
Coloring books are not only for children. Any plant lady will love coloring in the pages of this book that depicts scenes from a hiking trail in the Pacific Northwest to a garden filled with sunflowers, artichokes and more.
Spritz this lavender, chamomile and witch hazel spray on your face and body to feel more zen. There's nothing like a soothing scent to help you wind down.
This luxurious body creme has an aroma that is proven to reduce feelings of stress. That's thanks to the scents of organic lavender, lavandin and clary sage.
Catch a whiff of this chamomile, frankincense, bitter orange, coconut oil and rosemary leaf extract roller ball to feel instantly more zen. You can take it with you anywhere to apply when you're feeling stressed.
Weighted blankets have been much buzzed about for helping you wind down, but they can also be a bit unsightly. Luckily, this one comes in a pretty gray faux fur.
Use an essential oil diffuser to bring aromatherapy to your space. This one is beautiful, plus features a built-in timer and automatic shut-off.
This lamp mimics sunlight to give you a mood boost. Sit in front of it for 10, 20 or 30 minutes every day as a stress relief ritual.
Sipping on a cup of hot tea is guaranteed to relax, but these tea bags also include herbs that have traditionally been used to relieve stress: lavender, chamomile and lemon balm.
You may remember using Bath and Body Works pillow mist in high school, and it's still just as great. This one is tailored toward stress relief thanks to scents of eucalyptus and spearmint.
Ready for more self care? Try Talkspace virtual therapy and check out these 25 things to take your self-care ritual to the next level.
