by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 8:04 AM
Ariana Grande is giving Adam Sandler's movie The Waterboy her own special twist.
The 26-year-old singer and her pals recreated scenes from the 1998 film and shared a few videos of their work via Twitter this week.
In one of the clips, Grande played Bobby Boucher and revisited the scene where Sandler's classic character strikes up a conversation with Jennifer Taylor's character Rita at a party.
"And how'd you all make use of YOUR day," the "Thank U, Next" star captioned the clip.
Grande then reprised the role for a scene where Bobby has a conversation with Mama Boucher and Vicki Vallencourt. Her mom, Joan, and her Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies took on the roles of Kathy Bates' and Fairuza Balk's characters, respectively.
It looks like their acting got Sandler's stamp of approval, too.
"Bobby Boucher approves of this message," the 53-year-old actor tweeted along with the first clip.
He also described the second scene as a "tough day for Bobby…Vicki…and Mama."
Like many people, Grande has been social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. She's also urged her fans to do the same.
"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'This isn't a big deal'/'We'll be fine'…'We still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind," the "7 Rings" celeb wrote via social media in March. "I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what's going on. Please don't turn a blind eye. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now."
The artist also recently sparked romance rumors with real estate agent Dalton Gomez. In March, a source told E! News Grande is "hanging out with Dalton" and that "they run in the same circle."
"He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends," the source said. "She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home."
A tough day for Bobby...Vicki...and Mama. https://t.co/jxKgcYa5Xq— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 9, 2020
To see Grande's reenactments, check out the videos.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
