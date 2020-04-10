As the old adage goes... Don't cry because Coachella is postponed, smile because it happened.

With this year's annual music festival pushed to October because of the coronavirus crisis, the 250,000 attendees expected to make their way to the desert this month are suddenly left with ample time on their hands to reminisce about past Coachella moments that made the star-studded extravaganza what it is today.

Event organizers are encouraging music lovers to stay inside and participate in "Couchella." A documentary tracing Coachella's 20-year history is dropping Friday at 12 p.m. PST on YouTube, and will include never-before-seen footage, celebrity interviews and performances from the past two decades.

So if you've been lucky enough to snag a Coachella wristband within seconds of them selling out, or have mustered the strength to brave Indio, Calif.'s scorching temperatures, you'll understand why it's become a unique tradition for so many.