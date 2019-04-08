Beyoncé's Homecoming Trailer Takes Viewers Behind the Scenes of Her Coachella Performance

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 6:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Coachella performance, Jay-Z, Beyonce

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Beyoncé is coming to Netflix. Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (not to be confused with Amazon's Julia Roberts show Homecoming) drops on Wednesday, April 17 and your first look is here.

The documentary is described as "an intimate look at Beyoncé's historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America's historically black colleges and universities."

In the trailer below, there are intimate shots of Beyoncé rehearsing, training and even Blue Ivy Carter dancing, all while Maya Angelou speaks over the footage.

"I want to be representative of my race-the human race. I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be. I have a chance to teach, to love and to laugh. I know that when I finish doing what I'm sent here to do I will be called home and I will go home without any fear, trepidations, wondering what's going to happen," Angelou says.

Photos

All of Beyoncè's Global Citizen Festival Looks

"What advice would you have to give this generation?" an interviewer asks her.

"Tell the truth, to yourself first, and to the children," Angelou says. And then concert footage takes over.

The movie will feature candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation that went into bringing Beyoncé's vision of the performance to life. "Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement," Netflix said.

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé premieres Wednesday, April 17 only on Netflix.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Movies , Documentary

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, Beautycon Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Good Wife

Why Hasn't Julianna Margulies Appeared on The Good Fight? She Says CBS Wouldn't Pay Her

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Getting a New Spinoff, This One About Coming of Age in the Apocalypse

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford

How Jenna Bush Hager Became Kathie Lee Gifford's Perfect Today Replacement

Kathie Lee Gifford's Final Advice for Jenna Bush Hager

Kit Harington, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Kit Harington's Game of Thrones Co-Stars Crash His SNL Monologue

Killing Eve

Can Killing Eve Season 2 Top Season 1?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.