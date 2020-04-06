by emily belfiore | Mon., Apr. 6, 2020 6:09 AM
Blake Shelton has a special message for everyone: "Say Stace."
On Sunday, The Voice coach became the Internet's most memeable moment when he stumbled over his words during the ACM Presents: Our Country special.
Joined by Gwen Stefani, the duo treated fans to a performance of their song "Nobody But You" from their home in Oklahoma. After concluding their heartwarming rendition of the romantic duet, Blake wrapped up with a sweet sendoff: "Say stace, everybody. We love you." Realizing that he mispronounced "stay safe," the country crooner added, "I said, ‘Stay safe.'" Like Blake, Gwen couldn't help but giggle over his on-air fumble and the longtime loves shared a laugh as their performance ended.
But the fun didn't stop there. Taking to Twitter, the "Boys ‘Round Here" singer poked fun at himself, writing, "Say Stace everybody…Say Stace.." Gwen also thought the moment made for a good caption too. "#saysace," she shared on Instagram post, along with the clip of Blake's new slogan.
Before the whole "Say Stace" thing happened, Blake and Gwen gave fans an update on how they're doing and urged viewers to practice social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are also in lockdown, like the rest of you all," the "God's Country" singer said. "We…happen to be in Oklahoma hiding away from everybody, doing what we're supposed to do."
Then, things took a hilarious turn. Blake continued, "And, uh, we're also doing what, I think, everybody else must be doing, which is drinking all day." Gwen chimed in, saying, "Not me!" Proving she was in on the joke, the No Doubt frontwoman then placed a wine glass on nearby table.
Also on the Our Country performance line-up was Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan and more. Taking place on what would have been the 2020 ACM Awards, the country superstars came together to celebrate the Academy of Country Music's 55-year history from their living rooms. The award show will now take place on September 16 due to coronavirus concerns.
