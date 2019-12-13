Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's newest collaboration is officially here.

The couple teamed up for a gorgeous duet on Shelton's new album Fully Loaded: God's Country, and trust, "Nobody But You" is going to be played at many a wedding. The song—which Shelton previously described as "magic"—is all about realizing that the love you have with someone has become irreplaceable.

As the country star sings in the first verse, "Don't have to leave this town to see the world / 'Cause there's something that I gotta do / I don't wanna look back in thirty years and wonder who you're married to."

That's when Stefani comes in. As the couple sings, "Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear / For only you and God to hear / When you love someone, they say you set 'em free / But that ain't gonna work for me."

Then the chorus hits. The pair croons, "I don't wanna live without you / I don't wanna even breathe / I don't wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me."