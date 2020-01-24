Nick Jonas. John Legend. Blake Shelton. Kelly Clarkson. Only one will come out on top when The Voice returns for season 18 on NBC. E! News as your exclusive first look at the new key art featuring all the coaches, including newcomer to the show Jonas.

The coaches are all going "for the win," so let's look at their success rate. Shelton has six wins out of his 17 previous seasons, Clarkson has three out of her four seasons and Legend has one win out of two seasons.

Jonas, who is new to the show in the coach capacity, previously served as an advisor for Christina Aguilera. He'll have his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, serve as his advisors in season 18. He also helped out his brother out during Joe's term as a coach on the Australian version of The Voice.