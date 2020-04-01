While the regimen is indeed tough, it's gotten us wondering: Could this really be all we need to do to get ripped just like Kumail or were we fooling ourselves? So, we went to the man behind the plan and asked him ourselves.

"It's definitely possible to achieve results following that program," David told us. "As long as you're consistent with the program you will absolutely get results."

When we asked if there was a natural point that he noticed most of his clients, which have included the casts of Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow, hitting a wall and needing encouragement to continue on, he surprised us. "Most of the time it's actually the opposite, it's 'I can do more.' And I'm like, 'Nope, stay back,'" he said with a laugh. "'Keep the pace.' Weirdly, that's been the most difficult to manage ego, as in don't push too hard. You can have a rest day, relax. It's not that crazy. I think we get fed it has to be an all or nothing kind of thing to get results and that's not true at all. It's just a consistent mindset. Everyone knows what we should eat, everyone knows that we should probably exercise and it's just that we just don't. There's no on or off switch, it's just a consistent situation."

With that in mind, we got to work. What follows are our diary notes from the first two weeks of our transformation period (the fourth and fifth overall).