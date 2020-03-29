Are sparks flying once again between Lily James and Matt Smith?

On Sunday, the Baby Driver actress and 37-year-old British star were spotted taking an afternoon walk, which marked the first time they've been seen together since fueling breakup rumors in December.

In photographs, the dynamic duo seemed to be in good spirits with each other. One image captured Lily smiling, as The Crown actor was caught eyeing the leading lady.

However, they appeared to keep their distance during their outdoor walk, but it's unclear if that was due to the fact that people are currently practicing social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

For the outing, the two kept things low-key and casual for their afternoon stroll. The Cinderella star stayed warm with her long grey and plaid coat, khaki pants and red beanie. Matt also opted for something cozy, as he donned a thick, black puffer jacket with matching joggers and beanie.