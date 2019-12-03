Why Fans Think Lily James and Matt Smith Broke Up

Is it over for Lily James and Matt Smith? That's the question some fans are asking.

The 30-year-old actress and the 37-year-old actor haven't been photographed together in about five months. They were last pictured together enjoying a night out in London in June.

Multiple outlets have also reported on a possible breakup, leaving fans heartbroken.

"The fact that Matt Smith and [Lily] James possibly broke up has ruined me," one social media user tweeted. "Let's have a moment of silence for my favorite celebrity couple."

"So Matt Smith and Lily James broke up?" added another. "My heart is in pain."

Others, however, refused to believe the split speculation.

"Until Lily James and Matt Smith don't marry other people I refuse to even believe they broke up," one fan tweeted. "Thanks, but no thanks."

Neither celebrity has commented on the rumors.

As fans will recall, James and Smith sparked romance rumors in 2014. They then made their red carpet debut as a couple in early 2015. Since then, the two have continued to work on multiple projects. In fact, the Downton Abbey celeb recently posted that she was filming in South Africa.