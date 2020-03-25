Get yourself a man that can cook like Joe Jonas!

On Tuesday, Sophie Turner gave her husband a sweet shout-out on her Instagram after he showed off his cooking skills. In her photo, the bucket hat clad Jonas Brothers singer can be seen proudly holding a giant bowl of pasta that he prepared up to the camera.

Excited to dig in, the Game of Thrones alum captioned the pic, "One of the many benefits of marrying a good italian boy... @joejonas Also please may I have my hat back." Happy to see that his hard work was being appreciated, Joe re-posted Sophie's picture to his Instagram Stories.



The parents-to-be have been active on social media since they began social distancing. Last week, Sophie treated fans to a Q&A on her Stories and called Joe her favorite piece of visual art. She also shared her favorite Jonas Brothers songs, listing "Fly With Me" and "Hesitate" as her songs of choice.