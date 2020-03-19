Sophie Turner is in need of some entertainment.

On Wednesday, the mom-to-be took to Instagram in need of some uplifting from her fans and hosted a Q&A on her Stories. Taking the time to answer their questions as they poured in, the Game of Thrones alum touched on everything from her favorite television shows to what's in her pantry—and even gave her husband Joe Jonas a hilarious shout-out.

"What is your favorite piece of visual art," one curious fan asked, to which Sophie simply replied, "@joejonas."

Still on the topic of her rocker hubby, another fan wanted Sophie to share her favorite Jonas Brothers songs. Happy to oblige, she listed "Fly With Me" and "Hesitate" as her go-tos. Had she received this question back in the day, her answer would have been totally different. In an interview with ELLE, Sophie admitted that she "hated" the Jonas Brothers before meeting Joe.