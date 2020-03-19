The coronavirus may be forcing millions of people indoors, but Evangeline Lilly isn't one of them.

On Monday, the Lost star revealed on Instagram she's taking her chances and continuing to live life "as usual" despite warnings from the government and the World Health Organization. Evangeline added she's continuing to take her two children to gymnastics camp, with the added precaution of making them wash their hands before they go.

"I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with," she told one commenter. "They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonia (sic) and insanity we are experiencing."

In fact, the star believes COVID-19 is nothing but a "respiratory flu" that the government is using as an opportunity to "grab more power."