Laura Marano Reveals What's in Her Bag

by Emily Spain | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 5:30 AM
Do you ever wonder what's in a celeb's bag?
And most importantly, which essentials they carry around to make sure they are always camera-ready? Well if you were curious, singer and actress Laura Marano's handbag is packed with everything one would need to stay healthy and connected.
Aside from typical bag essentials like a wallet and phone, Laura exclusively shared with E! News all of the beauty essentials she keeps with her to maintain her glowing skin. With little time to put on a full face of makeup between growing her singing and acting careers, the star of Netflix's Saving Zoe revealed carrying concealer and First Aid's Coconut Skin Smoothing Priming moisturizer is a must!
"First Aid Beauty products are all about hydrating and smoothing skin, which honestly has been a game changer for me, and I know it has been for a lot of people," the singer shared with us.
The former Austin and Ally star recently took her love for First Aid Beauty's products to another level by teaming up with the brand for the FAB AID initiative. The campaign aims to assist recent college grads with student debt to help them succeed in their post-college endeavors.
"Their FAB AID initiative is also going to be a game changer for so many. When I first heard that First Aid Beauty was committing at least $1 million dollars to helping current grads get rid of their student loans—an issue that is completely overwhelming my generation—I knew I had to get involved," the University of Southern California graduate explained to us.
Scroll below to see all of the products Laura carries with her on the daily!
"My hands need a little love with all the hand-sanitizing and whatnot," Laura explained to us. Fortunately, First Aid Beauty has a cream for that!
"It never seems to have cash in it (I gotta work on that)," Laura joked to us when sharing one of her favorite brands.
It's a multi-purpose handbag essential, especially for keeping a runny nose at bay during cold and flu season.
This is a necessity for keeping it fresh all day! No bad breath here.
From sets to venues, we are sure this comes in handy for Laura. "Drink lots of water, and when in doubt let your skin breathe," Laura told E! News when sharing her beauty advice.
Who said you need a smartphone? Laura's on-the-go phone of choice is perfect for focusing on business sans all of the distractions of a smart phone.
"I know, I know. It makes no sense," Laura joked with us after admitting to having a flip phone in her bag.
