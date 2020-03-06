5 Hand Sanitizers That Actually Smell Good

  • By
    &

by Mallory Carra | Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 11:38 AM

Now more than ever, protecting ourselves from the elements is a huge priority.

Hand sanitizers have become a very much in-demand item recently, but you should also make sure you're getting one that can do the job and not leave a harsh odor on your skin.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading public health institution in the United States, recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as the best defense against germs. The next best thing, if you don't have soap and water readily available, is an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. The CDC does note, though, that hand sanitizer doesn't eliminate all germs, but it can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite options that meet those CDC guidelines and are still available online.

Purell Advanced Gel Hand Sanitizer

Stay safe with the No. 1 hand sanitizer brand out there with this gel 23-ounce gel refill. It comes with four refills in each case.

Hempz Triple Moisture Hand Sanitizer
$19 Staples
Hempz Triple Moisture Hand Sanitizer

Protect yourself against germs and dehydration with Hempz's triple moisture serum hand sanitizer that has a grapefruit and peach blossom scent. It's 100% vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free, THC-free and it contains 63%​ alcohol.

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer
$18 Amazon
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Sometimes the best scent is none at all. Refill your dispenser with these Purell refills, which have 70% ethanol and an unscented formula that is perfect for anyone with allergies or sensitive skin.

Dial Professional Foaming Hand Sanitizer
$17 Staples
Dial Professional Foaming Hand Sanitizer

Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, this Dial hand sanitizer contains 72% ethyl alcohol foams up and leaves your skin refreshed without stickiness.

Purell Advanced Foam Instant Hand Sanitizer
$18 Staples
Purell Advanced Foam Instant Hand Sanitizer

You can refill your touch-free dispenser with two of these 1200 mL containers and feel confident that you'll be protected against most of the germs out there.

E-Comm: Hand Sanitizers That Actually Smell Good
$58 Staples

We also recommend checking our favorite moisturizers for dry skin.

