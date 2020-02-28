Mark Wahlberg's daughter won't be getting her license any time soon.

On Thursday, the Ted star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed that his eldest daughter Ella, 16, has been "scared off" from driving. While on the subject of his family, the father of four told host Jimmy Kimmel that an incident involving a golf cart and lava has left the teen a little apprehensive to get behind the wheel.

"She had a bad experience in Hawaii," he began. "We were driving in a golf cart and we're supposed to be staying on the path and both sides were lava. And then I told her, 'Slow down around the corner.' She didn't. You know, she's like, you know, got music playing and then, all of a sudden, she starts to go up on the lava and she literally bails out of the cart, leaving me."

Seeing Jimmy's shocked reaction, Mark clarified, "It wasn't hot lava. It was dry, sharp, you know, dangerous lava."