Mark Wahlberg's daughter won't be getting her license any time soon.
On Thursday, the Ted star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed that his eldest daughter Ella, 16, has been "scared off" from driving. While on the subject of his family, the father of four told host Jimmy Kimmel that an incident involving a golf cart and lava has left the teen a little apprehensive to get behind the wheel.
"She had a bad experience in Hawaii," he began. "We were driving in a golf cart and we're supposed to be staying on the path and both sides were lava. And then I told her, 'Slow down around the corner.' She didn't. You know, she's like, you know, got music playing and then, all of a sudden, she starts to go up on the lava and she literally bails out of the cart, leaving me."
Seeing Jimmy's shocked reaction, Mark clarified, "It wasn't hot lava. It was dry, sharp, you know, dangerous lava."
Much to his delight, The Departed star's teenage daughter is still shaken up and hasn't expressed any interest in driving again.
"So, she hasn't asked to drive anymore, which I'm grateful for," he continued. "And before that, it was like, ‘Dad, let me take your car. Let's just drive around the neighborhood.' And I was, like, you know, trying to give her all the safety tips and she just wouldn't listen to me, you know? So, I'm glad now that she's changed."
But as we've learned, Mark is very protective over his little girls. During his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, he told host Ellen DeGeneres that he confronted the DJ at the daddy-daughter dance he attended with 8-year-old daughter Grace for playing explicit music.
"I'm sitting there with one other dad and I'm like, ‘This is not an edited version of this song," he recalled. "I told the DJ and he's like, ‘Oh, I thought it was.' I said, ‘What are you doing?' I'm hearing F-bombs and this and that. Not okay."
Though Mark is thrilled that Ella prefers to ride in the passenger's seat these days, he noted that he was the exact opposite when he was her age. "I was 13 years old. My dad was a teamster. Drove an 18-wheeler. He just put me on his lap and let me get the wheel and teach me how to double clutch."
Leaving Jimmy shocked once again by his story, Mark added, "More like 11 [years old], but I don't want to…make it seem like he was doing something too inappropriate."
Switching gears, the late night host was eager to hear the proud Bostonian's take on the rumors that Tom Brady was leaving the New England Patriots. Trying his best to remain neutral and respect his pal, Mark weighed in, saying, "I don't know what he's doing…I think he has an idea of what he wants to do and I want him to do whatever is best for him and his family."
He continued, "He's brought us so much joy…If he wants to go elsewhere, I'll root him on wherever he goes."
